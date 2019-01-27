Election: Sanwo-Olu promises inclusion of Igbos in administration if..

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has promised an all inclusive administration irrespective of ethnic, party inclination, especially Ndigbo if voted in the March governorship election in the state.

This came even as leaders of Ndigbo in Lagos promised to support and vote for Sanwo-Olu, Obafemi Hamzat governorship ticket and all other APC candidates in the general elections.

Sanwo-Olu, made the remarks, yesterday, during the Ndigbo in APC Lagos, Town Hall Meeting in honour of Governorship and Deputy Governorship of Lagos State, convened by Publicity Secretary of APC, Joe Igbokwe, held in Surulere Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking to the large crowd of Igbo indigenes, Sanwo-Olu, represented by his running-mate, Hamzat, said, “Our governorship candidate has promised to run all inclusive governance without leaving anyone behind, particularly the Ndigbo in Lagos. We have been working together as one and in this administration everyone must participate no matter your ethnic, party affiliation.

“We are determined not leave anyone behind because Lagos must progress and for it to achievable everyone must be carried along.”

He said for the dream to be realised the Igbos must resolve to vote emmasse for APC candidates in the general elections stressing that, “APC is the only party in the country with a blueprint to build this country.

“Therefore, I’m using this forum to implore you to vote en masse for APC’s victory and I can assure you all your investments in Lagos will not go to thrash.”

Hamzat who dismissed the claim made by the party’s opponent of plans to demolish Ladipo Market, where the Igbos are dominant traders, described the statement as “laughable.”

He added: “Ladipo has been in existence for a long time and the prosperity of the area depends largely on the market.”

The state Chairman of AP in the state, Tunde Balogun, who also addressed the crowd assured them of maximum inclusion in the administration of Sanwo-Olu if voted as the governor of the state.