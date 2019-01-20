Election: Police warn against hate speeches, violence in C/River

The Police Command in Cross River has warned candidates of political parties and their supporters to shun all forms of hate speeches and violence before and during the general elections.

The Command that gave the warning on Sunday in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, in Calabar, said that the command would ensure a violence free election.

She noted that the command would not tolerate destruction of political parties’ billboards, hate speeches and other conducts likely to disrupt the electioneering processes.

“The command wants political parties and their candidates to play by the rules and abide by all electoral/extant laws guiding electoral process in the country.

“Any infractions would not be tolerated.

“The Police Command hereby cautions political stakeholders, and urge all political candidates to embrace peace and shun irrational conduct that may mar or hinder the whole electoral process in the state.

“Consequent upon this, the Police Command has banned the use of dangerous weapons, engagement of political thugs, covering of vehicle plate numbers, tinted vehicles without police permit and other forms of violence before, during and after the polls.

“All these contravenes Public Order Act and violators will be ruthlessly dealt with according to the laws of the land,’’ she said.

Ugbo called on residents, political parties’ supporters and their candidates to cooperate with the police in order to have a peaceful election.