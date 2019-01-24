Election: How Nigerians react to Ezekwesili’s withdrawal, INEC’s rejection

Victor Ogunyinka

It is no longer news that the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr Oby Ezekwesili, has announced her withdrawal from the February 16 presidential election and as such, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has since rejected the announcement.

In a twist of event, the ACPN has also distanced self from their aspirant, thereby canvassing for a second term for President Muhammadu Buhari.

But Nigerians have disagreed on Ezekwesili’s announcement while some think it is a step in the right direction, others have said it is only a political calculation.

All I can see from Oby Ezekwesili's stepping down is her giving up her personal interest for the greater good Of The citizens I just hope it isn't too late for this whole purpose to be actualised though Selfless woman

And a leader indeed #MadamOby — Niklaus (@jayson_1010) January 24, 2019

Declare for President. Collect donations into millions. Refuse to campaign. Quit race. Become richer. Madam Oby Ezekwesili is a yahoo yahoo Mummy — makinde akintunde (@yhakman99) January 24, 2019

INEC has turned down the withdrawal request of the Presidential Candidate of ACPN, Oby Ezekwesili to withdraw from the presidential race citing the electoral act that stipulates a candidate can only withdraw from the race no less than 45days from the election. — Akinbile Abass Adeniyi (@niyiblessing) January 24, 2019

There's this babe on my TL that went real hard for Oby Ezekwesili. Avi's, RTs, everything.

I wonder how she feels now. — Sochi (@TheJiggvle) January 24, 2019

So Aunty Oby Ezekwesili was busy shouting red card to BuTiku upandan but immediately she stepped down, her party aligned with Lifeless FC?

Damn! These folks don't rate us at all men! 😃😃😅 — Illuminated (@cece4real) January 24, 2019

People that called Ngozi Okonji Iweala unprintable names are suddenly reminding us that Oby Ezekwesili has a track record of being the former VP of World Bank. Lol. Is there any politician that doesn't have any track record?

Please shun this hypocrisy. The game is the game — Davvydoe Jasper (@KingDavidJasper) January 24, 2019

Oby Ezekwesili: campaign vigorously on social media and withdraw from the presidential race even after the deadline for withdrawal has elapsed. This isn't how you win elections or form any kind of coalition. — Teezon! (@TeezyFBaby1) January 24, 2019

Today is World Feasting Day on Oby Ezekwesili. And #InternationalDayofEducation She was education Minister under Atiku and Obasanjo. Today she wants to be Finance Minister. — Emeka D. Azubuike (@zubidavies) January 24, 2019

I hope Oby Ezekwesili and Fela Durotoye aren't stepping down for a Sowore who said he will legalize marijuana and export to other countries to raise IGR? If we have to look beyond #APCPDP which we must, Kingsley Moghalu is definitely the man to look to. — CHIDUBEM JOSEPH NJOKU (@ChidubemNJ) January 24, 2019

Atiku is corrupt. Atiku is corrupt. Atiku is a thief. OKAY

But what will happen to all the dollars, cars and others donations Oby Ezekwesili got…:

Na so corruption Dey start

*smiles* https://t.co/DftnntMbLa

As copied — Scam Alert (@ScamAlert8) January 24, 2019

Spot on Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili for this great decision to step down for a better and brighter Nigeria. This is very encouraging from her and am waiting for other presidential aspirants to come under one political umbrella and make things clearer as far as the election is concerned. — @pidowu40 (@pidowu40) January 24, 2019