Breaking News
Translate

Election: How Nigerians react to Ezekwesili’s withdrawal, INEC’s rejection

On 4:59 pmIn Latest News, News, Top Stories by Victor OgunyinkaComments

Victor Ogunyinka

It is no longer news that the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr Oby Ezekwesili, has announced her withdrawal from the February 16 presidential election and as such, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has since rejected the announcement.
Ezekwesili
Ezekwesili

In a twist of event, the ACPN has also distanced self from their aspirant, thereby canvassing for a second term for President Muhammadu Buhari.

But Nigerians have disagreed on Ezekwesili’s announcement while some think it is a step in the right direction, others have said it is only a political calculation.

 

 

 

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.