Election: Fulani Socio- cultural group urges members to vote credible candidates

A Fulani Socio-Cultural Group, Billital Maroobe, under the aegis of Pastoralists Association of Nigeria (BILMPAN), has urged its members to vote for only credible candidates during the forthcoming elections.

Ahaji Ya’u Malammadori, a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the group in West Africa, made the call in an interview with Newsmen in Dutse on Sunday.

According to Malammadori, the call has become necessary as we need only leaders that will be sensitive to the yearnings of the people.

“We have already advised our members to only vote credible people irrespective of tribe, religion or geo-political affiliations in the 2019 elections.’’

The BoT chairman said that members had been advised to acquire the national Identity Cards as citizens of Nigeria.

“I urge all of us not only in Nigeria, but in the whole of Africa to secure our voting and identity cards because the two documents are very important for our co-existence.

“We may be driven away in a country if we don’t have the two documents, especially the national ID card.

“Let me also emphasise here that voters’ cards will also help us during elections to exercise our civic right.

“We will be able to elect candidates of our choice that will be sensitive to our interest.

“We have now changed our pattern on election matters, we shall vote candidates based on interest not on sentiments.”

Malammadori said that he observed with dismay that about 70 per cent of their members elected into the National Assembly or state assemblies had never raised any motion for their well-being.

“People always come to bushes to meet our people soliciting for our votes but if they win, they forget us,” he said.

He also advised members to live peacefully with people from all tribes irrespective of their differences.