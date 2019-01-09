El-Zakzaky: Shi’ites take protest to US Embassy over continued detention of their leader

By Luminous Jannamike

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shi’ites, on Wednesday staged a protest at the United States Embassy in Abuja to express their frustrations over the continued detention of their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.



The protesters, who bore placards with various inscriptions that conveyed their demands, defied the presence of armed policemen who were stationed around the perimeter of the facility.

Speaking on behalf of IMN, Abdullahi Musa, the Secretary of the Academic Forum of the movement, said the purpose of the protest was to impress on the American government the need to prevail on the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to release El-Zakzaky unconditionally.

According to him, the group would embark on daily sit-outs at the Embassy until their demand was met.

He said: “Failure to release Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife will further increase the momentum for Free Zakzaky protests in Abuja, most particularly your embassy.

“We have been holding Free Zakzaky protests daily for the past one year.

“The protest will continue and your commission will continue to be a place for our protest, until Sheikh Zakzaky is released. We are at your commission today, and we will continue to come for our demand.”