El-Rufai dissolves Board of Water Corporation

Kaduna – The Kaduna State Government has dissolved the Board of the State Water Corporation and appointed, in its place, an Interim Management Committee, headed by Mr Sanusi Maikudi.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Samuel Aruwan, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Kaduna, in a statement.



He said Maikudi would serve as the Acting Managing Director of the Water Corporation.

“Maikudi, who has vast experience as an entrepreneur, business development service provider and public servant, is expected to ensure that the Water Corporation abides by its reform programme and attains expected results,” said Aruwan.

The government also approved the appointment of Fatima Ladi Abdullahi as Company Secretary of the Water Corporation.

Prior to this appointment, Maikudi was the Managing Director of the Kaduna State Investment and Finance Company,

Born in Kafanchan in 1964, Sanusi Maikudi graduated with a degree in Architecture from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 1987.

Maikudi has more than 30 years of experience across many sectors.



He also holds a 2005 MBA from ABU and has worked as the Katsina Centre Manager for the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), where he served as a Senior Special Assistant on Project Monitoring to the Governor of Kaduna State, from 2003 to 2007.

Meanwhile, Mrs Abdullahi was a principal state counsel in the Kaduna State Ministry of Justice.

The new company secretary studied law at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and was called to the bar in 2003.

Aruwa, however, stated that Gov. Nasir El-Rufai has expressed the gratitude of the State Government to Dr Ishaku Shekarau and other members of the former board of the Water Corporation for their service to the state.(NAN)