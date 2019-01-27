Ekiti to arrest parents children hawking during school hours

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has said parents of pupils found hawking during school hours will be arrested henceforth.

Governor Fayemi, through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olayinka Oyebode, made this known in Ado Ekiti yesterday, while meeting with stakeholders in the education sector.

He charged parents to take advantage of the free education policy of his administration to reduce the number of out-of-school children, adding that all hands must be on deck to checkmate the declining school enrolment in the state that was regarded as ‘Fountain of Knowledge’.

At the meeting, Fayemi said many parents were yet to take full advantage of the free and qualitative education policy of his administration.

He noted that among the responsibilities of government was to ensure that children and youth who are the future of the nation, are properly groomed through qualitative education that would prepare them for the future.

The governor said the current school enrolment rate of 55 percent as against 96 percent recorded in 2014 was unacceptable to his government, adding that something must be done urgently to reverse the ugly trend.

He said the state government had started compiling records of retired teachers with a view to determining available vacancies in the teaching service and how to fill them.

Fayemi also added that the present administration would soon commence recruitment of competent and qualified teachers who would help to raise the standard of education in the state.

He also disclosed that the administration had commenced the process of returning mission schools to their original owners, but stressed that government would continue to monitor them to ensure that the schools do not decline in standard.