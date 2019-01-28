Ekiti Speaker congratulates Fayemi over tribunal victory

The Speaker of Ekiti House of Assembly, Mr Adeniran Alagbada, on Monday congratulated Gov. Kayode Fayemi over his victory at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The congratulatory message was issued by Alagbada’s Media Assistant, Oluwatoyin Babalola, and made available to the Newsmen in Ado-Ekiti.

NAN reports that the three-man panel of the Ekiti State Governorship Tribunal, in a unanimous judgment in Abuja, dismissed the suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Prof. Olusola Kolapo.

The tribunal held that the various allegations raised against the elections by the petitioners were not proved as required by law, adding that worthless documents were dumped on the tribunal.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Suleiman Bolaji Belgore, said that contrary to the claims of the petitioners, Fayemi was duly and lawfully returned as winner of majority votes by the Independent National Electoral Commission .

Alagbada described the victory as “ the will of God and the Ekiti people which no man with deep reflections should contest.’’

The speaker described the poll as a reflection of the will of the Ekiti people who used it to pass a referendum on the previous administration.

‘I am a Christian and I know that nothing happens without the will of God, hence, the victory of Governor Fayemi is the will of God and the Ekiti people.

”Even the observers who came for the elections admit that the election was a fair poll, so there is no need to dispute it,” Alagbada said.

Alagbada also congratulated the governor on the milestones attained on his 100 days in office and urged him to continue to do the will of God through service to the people.

”In my times with the governor, I know he is a good man who has the thoughts of the people at heart and would definitely bring Ekiti State to its glory days again,’’ he said.

He,however, urged the people of the state and those in the Diaspora to support the governor as well as help rebuild the country by voting for President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term.