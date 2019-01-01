Ekiti govt reads riot act to monarch over communal clash

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ekiti State government yesterday expressed displeasure over disruption of peace and the tension created by the youths of Igbemo and Orun-Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Violence reportedly broke out in the two communities at the weekend over a bus terminal constructed by Orun youths to mark the festive period which was allegedly burnt down by Igbemo youths who are claiming that the project was erected on their land.

The Deputy Governor of the State, Mr Bisi Egbeyemi frowned at the inability of the traditional rulers of the two communities, Onigbemo of Igbemo-Ekiti, Oba Adewumi Daramola and the Olorun of Orun-Ekiti, Oba Joshua Osalusi, to avert the violent clash between the two neighbouring communities.

Addressing the traditional rulers in their palaces during an emergency visit to the towns yesterday, Egbeyemi called on the warring youths to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign.

According to a statement signed by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, Egbeyemi also summoned the two monarchs to a peace meeting to be held in his office on Wednesday to find a lasting solution to the crisis.

Egbeyemi stressed that he came to issue “yellow card” to the two monarchs and their chiefs on the crisis warning that further breakdown of law and order in the two communities would compel the state government to give what he called “red card” to them.