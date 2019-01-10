Ekiti Gov tussle: Tribunal adjourns for judgment

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—THE Ekiti State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja, yesterday, adjourned to deliver judgment in the petition challenging the declaration of Dr. Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as winner of the governorship poll that held in the state on July 14, 2018.

The three-man panel Tribunal headed by Justice Suleiman Belgore adjourned the case indefinitely, after all the parties adopted their final written addresses.

Cited as 1st to 3rd Respondents in the petition marked EPT/BKS/GOV/01/18, which was lodged by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate in the election, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, were the Independent National Electora Commission, INEC, the APC and Fayemi.

Specifically, the petitioners, are praying the tribunal to sack Fayemi on the premise that the election was not only flawed, but was conducted without substantial compliance to the Electoral Act.

They further alleged that Fayemi was not qualified to participate in the contest, having been earlier indicted in a report by a commission of inquiry that was constituted by the Ekiti State Government to probe his first term in office as governor.