Ekere insists on financial autonomy for Akwa Ibom LGs

By Harris Emmanuel

All Progressives Congress, APC, Akwa Ibom State governorship standard bearer, Obong Nsima Ekere, has reiterated his commitment to financial autonomy for the third tier of government in the state, lamenting that local governments have been starved of funds.

Ekere, the immediate past Managing Director of Niger Delta Develop-ment Commission, NDDC, speaking during his campaign rally at Enwang, head-quarters of Mbo council, said: “Local government is the third tier.

“We want it to be independent so grassroots can feel the impact of good governance, which an APC government in this state will offer.”

Senatorial Coordinator of APC Campaign and Chief Advisor, Mbo Campaign, Prince Effiong Abia; Director of Airworthiness and Standards, NCAA, Ovong Ita Awak, and Mr. Victor Antai, candidate for the Oron federal constituency, all lauded Ekere’s achievement while he was NDDC boss, and urged the electorate to vote him.