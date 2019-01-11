Egwu Eke III : GOC urges troops to respect human rights, foster peaceful co-existence

Enugu – The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.- Gen. Abubakar Maikobi, has urged troops of operation Egwu Eke III to respect human rights and foster peaceful co-existence.

The Division’s Deputy Director, Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, said this in a statement on Friday in Enugu after the GOC paid operational visit to Sectors two, three and six of Egwu Eke III otherwise known as Python Dance 3.



The GOC, who addressed the troops in the operation, said: “Let me convey the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai’s appreciation to you for your sacrifices, patience and perseverance in the service of our country.

“I urge you to respect human rights, remain professional, responsive and completely neutral in the discharge of your constitutional roles especially before, during and after the 2019 General Elections and throughout the time for this exercise.”

The army boss urged troops to discharge their duties professionally and responsively within the ambit of the Constitution in-line with COAS vision.



The vision is “To have a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles”.

“Illegal duty, extortion and hobnobbing with politicians are offences that are actionable in military law.

“I will not condone or spare anyone who flouts the law, so you are warned,’’ the GOC said.

He, however, expressed satisfaction with the level of preparations and commitment of troops to the success of the exercise so far.

Sectors two, three and six of the ongoing operation are located in 14 Brigade Ohafia, Abia; 34 Brigade Owerri, Imo and 24 Support Engineer Regiment in Abakaliki, Ebonyi. (NAN)