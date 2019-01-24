EEDC decries challenges in S-East

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—ENUGU Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, has decried nine major challenges facing the steady and stable electricity supply within the South-East.

The Head, Communications of the company, Mr Emeka Ezeh, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu yesterday.

Ezeh said that some of the recurring challenges which the company grappled with are: vandalism, energy theft, accidental destruction of power facilities, meter bypass, illegal connections and reconnections.

“Others include: non-payment of electricity bills, attack on EEDC field officers and illegal tampering with electrical installations which interfere with the network and in most cases, lead to destruction of electrical facilities,” he lamented.

The EEDC spokesman, however, noted that following series of engagements with customers, the company had identified areas of focus and mapped out strategic plans to tackle them.

According to him, some of the fashioned out mechanisms to address these challenges included upgrade of some transformers and relieving overloaded ones.