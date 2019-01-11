Edun-Abon Royal Rumbles: Court remands two Chiefs, one other in prison for arson

OSOGBO—AN Osun State Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo has ordered two traditional chiefs of Edun-Abon, Chief Olatidoye Oyedokun and Chief Odebode Elijah Akande to be remanded in prison custody for allegedly setting the palace of Salu of Edun-Abon ablaze.

Police arrest 2 robbery suspects, recovers gun with live cartridges

Chief Oyedokun (75) and Odebode (60) were ordered to be kept in prison alongside one Gbenga Olasunbo (55) due to the criminal nature of the alleged offence committed.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Oladoye Joshua told the court that the accused committed the offence on December 19, 2018 at Edun-Abon, Ife North local government area of Osun State.

Oladoye further explained that the suspects unlawfully set the palace of Salu of Edun-Abon ablaze alongside vehicles parked therein.

Some of the vehicles allegedly set ablaze by the three suspects and their accomplices, who are currently at large are; one Laurel car, one Geely car, one Benze car, two Hondo motorcycles and two Bajaj motorcycles worth N50 million.

The prosecutor further alleged that the suspects set fire and caused injury to the right leg of one Omooba Kehinde Oladepo and one Ayoola Abiola as well as allegedly stripped naked one Mrs. Temitope Adeola and Oluwatoyin Olawoye, among others and took their nude photographs/videos and posted the clips on social media platforms such as Face book and whatsApp.

But, the suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against them.

Defence Counsel, Mrs. Bose Dada applied for the bail of the accused persons in the most liberal terms.

Dada, who assured the court that the suspects would not jump bail if granted, said they are respected people in the society who have reliable sureties to stand for them.

In a swift response, Police prosecutor opposed the oral bail applications on the ground that the matter is a case of conspiracy in which other accused persons are still at large.

Oladoye further said granting bail at this stage would aggravate the tension in the community and also send a wrong signal to the society.

Ruling on the matter, Magistrate R. A Olayemi held that though bail is the right of an accused but in view of the fact that there is still tension in the community, granting bail to the accused would heighten tension in the community and expose the accused persons to unwarranted attack.

She, therefore, ruled that their bail application would be considered in the next date of adjournment.

She ordered that the three defendants be remanded at Ilesa Prison and adjourned the case till January 28, 2019.