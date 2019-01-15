Edo residents raise alarm over fear of epidemic outbreak

BENIN CITY—RESIDENTS of Federal Road in Egor Local Government Area of Edo state have raised the alarm over fear of outbreak of epidemic against the backdrop of suspected toxic waste reportedly brought by a councilor allegedly under the pretence of sand filling the road.

According to leader of the community Mr Martins Isagua, the attention of the supposed benefactor was drawn to the danger posed by the supposed sand filing particles.

He alleged that since the dumping of the suspected toxic waste on the road with an offensive odour emanating from it, residents have been visiting health care facilities to get themselves treated of various illnesses, a situation he described as inhuman, malicious and barbaric.

The spokes person for the residents, however, called on Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and the local government council chairman, Eghe Ogbemudia to immediately call those responsible to evacuate the suspected toxic waste from the community in a bid to avoid crisis in the community.