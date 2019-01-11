Edo proposed loans to farmers fraudulent, Orbih alleges

Edo govt denies allegation

By Gabriel Enogholase

Chairman of Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Dan Orbih has alleged that the proposed loan scheme for farmers in the state was fraudulent as billions of Naira were unaccounted for.

Orbih said that the state government had encouraged the farmers to pay the sum of N2,000 each into a commercial bank account as one of the criteria to access the purported loan, adding that the farmers ignorantly embraced the initiative with “trust” shortly after Mr. Godwin Obaseki became governor of Edo State in 2016.

Reacting however, the state government through the Special Adviser to Governor on Strategy and Communication, Mr Crusoe Osagie, urged the PDP to leave Obaseki out of its predictable and cheap smear campaign,’ urging the party to focus on the weighty issues that impact on the lives of the people.

He said, “It is not hard to see that the PDP has been undone by the fact that they are faced with a purposeful, well-run and transparent government. Hence, they have gone to town with a fictitious story about a non-existent fraud allegation in government that exists only in their imagination. For the records, we make bold to say that the alleged fraud does not exist.”

Meanwhile, the Enogie of Ehor in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State, HRH Daniel Igiehon has endorsed the re-election bid of Senator Matthew Urhoghide, PDP candidate and other candidates representing the party in Edo South Senatorial zone.

Speaking earlier, Orbih on the need to re-elect Senator Urhoghide as the representative of the senatorial district, noted that this gave the zone a ranking senator status and possibility of a principal office in the senate.

On his part, Senator Urhoghide after reeling out some of his achievements, informed the people that he had commenced the legislative process of turning the College of Education located at Abudu into a Federal University of Education, which he said had scaled through second reading.

Urhoghide noted that the PDP wasn’t competing with the All Progressives Congress, APC, but against the visible underdevelopment, hunger and suffering currently being experienced in the country.

He appealed to his constituents to re-elect him to the Senate, so he can add to the existing constituency projects he had attracted to the locality.