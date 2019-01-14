Edo PDP House of Reps candidate alleges marginalisation of constituency

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, House of Representatives candidate for Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency in Edo State, Barrister Oladele Bankole-Balogun yesterday lamented that the people in the area have lacked adequate representation in the last eight years.

Speaking to journalists in Igarra, headquarters of Akoko-Edo local government area, he said his people have been suffering from neglect and lack of adequate representation.

He said: “For eight solid years, the people of Akoko-Edo constituency have not enjoyed the dividends of democracy and not even a single constituency project to show for the eight years of representation”.

He added that “the people have been in perpetual darkness for years, no good roads, no potable water, no good health care facility. The list is endless. Therefore, I have resolved to represent the good people of Akoko-Edo to give them good governance, quality representation and develop the natural resources in the area for economic emancipation of the people,” Bankole-Balogun explained, “I am optimistic that I will defeat my opponent in the forthcoming election. I am the man to win, whom the people want to represent them in the federal House of Representatives”.

While admonishing the people not to sell their votes as it was a clog to the progress of democracy, advised them to vote for the right candidate who will adequately represent their interest at the federal level.

He commended the people for their unflinching support and urged them to sustain the tempo for a better future for the people of Akoko-Edo.