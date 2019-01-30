Edo Pdp accuses Obahiagbon of perjury, asks Inec to disqualify him

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—EDO State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has asked a Federal High Court sitting in Benin City to disqualify All Progressives Congress, APC, Edo South senatorial candidate, Mr. Patrick Obahiagbon, from contesting the February election, alleging perjury.

The party’s suit has Obahiagbon and the Independent National Election Commission, INEC, as defendants.

PDP’s state Publicity Secretary, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, said the party’s grounds for asking the court to disqualify him was that he supplied false information on oath to INEC.

He said: “We are relying on two sets of sworn affidavits of support of personal particulars, which Obahiagbon submitted to INEC in 2007, with his date of birth as April 12, 1960 and in 2018, where his date of birth is April 12, 1964.

“In the sworn affidavit specifying the educational institutions he attended with dates for the 2007 election, Obahiagbon also claimed to have left primary school the year he was born, as he said he attended Our Lady of Lords Nursery School, Sapele, from 1964 (the year he claimed as his date of birth in 2018) and graduated in 1970.

“In addition, based on the same 2007 documents, we noticed that Obahiagbon paraded a purported National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, certificate of National Service Number NYSC/OD/LAW/88/56766 to show his service year was from September 18, 1988 to September 17, 1989, which was issued in September 1989.

“The NYSC certificate is, however, absent in his 2018 documents to INEC. Why has he refused to submit this certificate in 2018?”