Edo North monarchs back Alimikhena for re-election

By Alemma Aliu

THE second term bid of Senate Deputy Chief Whip representing Edo North, Senator Francis Alimikhena received a boost weekend as monarchs within the Etsako axis of the senatorial district described him as a performer who deserves a second term.

At the palace of the Ogie Eppa of Weppa Clan, His Royal Highness Moses Akpamuka Etsu, said the people of Weppa do not have an alternative to Alimikhena.

On his part, the Okumagbe of Wanno Kingdom Ehabor Oshapi said many of his subjects have been canvassing for him. “As far as my kingdom and the Wanno people are concerned, you have already won because I talk with other monarchs in Edo North and all Edo North traditional rulers are behind your second term ambition”

Also in Etsako East local government, the Senator Francis Alimikhena campaign train was received at the palace of the Clan Head of South East, Oliola of Unemeh who described Alimikhena as the oracle of development.

He said Edo North has never had it so good and “we call you the Oracle of development not as a title but as a result of your performance both outside of government and inside government,” he said.

While thanking the monarchs for their support and endorsement, Alimikhena assured them that his second term would focus more on development and infrastructure.

He said; “I am here to appealed to you please tell your subjects not to waste their vote because PDP cannot win will in the forth coming election. In 2015 general election, Buhari was not having a upper hand in the South-South yet he won the general election.

Now the South-South is the strongest hold of President Buhari so the victory of Buhari is a settled issued. APC will win from head to toe. Those States where President Buhari won in 2015, he will still win them again and we in the South-South will delivered the South-South States for him.