Edo govt suspends 28 principals over exam fraud

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—EDO State Government has announced the suspension of 28 principals of public senior secondary schools over their involvement in examination malpractices during the 2018 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE.

The Commissioner for Education, Mr. Emmanuel Agbale, in a memo to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, said the decision to suspend the affected principals followed the receipt of “report of investigations on the issue and decision reached by the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, cancelling the results of affected candidates, and de-recognising the schools for a period of two years.”

For private schools, Agbale ordered that a query be sent to 28 private secondary schools to explain within 72 hours why they should not be deregistered/de-recognised for their involvement in examination malpractices in the 2018 WASSCE.

He said this was after receipt of the report on the issue and a decision reached by WAEC to cancel results of the affected candidates in the 2018 WASSCE and derecognising the schools for a period of two years.

He directed that a warning and reprimand in writing be issued to proprietors of affected private secondary schools for complicity in examination malpractices