Edo Govt flags off road construction projects in Ikpoba-Okha, Oredo LGAs

…as Oghoghobi residents hail Obaseki for prioritising infrastructural development

The Edo State Government has flagged off the construction of 3.2km road projects across Ikpoba-Okha and Oredo local government areas.

The projects include a 1.5km road in Oghoghobi Community in Ikpoba-Okha LGA and 1.7km road project in Ogunwehi Community in Oredo LGA.

At the flag-off of the projects, Edo State Coordinator, State Employment and Expenditure for Result (SEEFOR), Mr. Toju Onaiwu, said the roads were among over 100 roads awarded for construction and reconstruction by Governor Godwin Obaseki across the 18 LGAs of the state.

Onaiwu noted that the road projects in Oghoghobi and Ogunwehi communities include construction of drainages to control flood water, which he said, will be completed in three months’ time.

According to him, the projects are being executed using the SEEFOR model and funded fully by the state government.

He urged residents in the communities to continue to support the Governor Obaseki led-administration, so as to continue to reap more dividends of democracy.

At Oghoghobi Community in Ikpoba-Okha, the Enogie, His Royal Highness, Kingsley Omorose, commended the state government for the road project.

While at Ogunwehi Community, a community leader, Hon. Alexander Oseyi, commended Governor Obaseki for the project, and explained that it will provide access to the West African Examination Council (WAEC) Computer-Based Centre in the community.

With the resumption of work after the holidays, contractors are mobilising their men and equipment to other sites across the state, where over 140 roads are being reconstructed.