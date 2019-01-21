Edo govt borehole packs up on inauguration day

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY –A borehole project, which the Edo State Government reactivated at Ekiosa Market, Benin City, in 2003, broke down few hours after commissioning and has remained nonfunctional till date, 16 years after.

Vandals stole engine few days aftercommissioning

NDV learned that unknown persons stole the pumping machine few days later, apparently to spite either the contractor or government, which paid scarce attention.

In anger, traders turned the borehole site to a refuse dump, but unfortunately, the dumpsite has grown to pose serious health hazards to the people.

Traders ignoredwarning on health implications —Mrs. Iyasere

Spokesperson of the Ekiosa Market Women Association, Mrs Janet Iyasere, told NDV: “This dirt started piling up since 2003 when the borehole was sunk, but it never worked. It only ran the day it was commissioned, whether it was the people that government gave the contract to that did a bad job, we do not know.

“So from that day, people started throwing refuse there and it became like a dustbin. They removed the engine of the borehole less than a week after it was commissioned, we asked but did not know what happened to it.

“We told our people to stop dropping refuse there because of the health implications, but they would not listen, we have been worried that people, particularly children, could contract various diseases because people are always around there”

Lotus Ecoculture, Techadvance led rescue mission —Olotun, CEO

“However help came the way of the traders last week when a firm, Lotus Ecoculture in collaboration with Techadvance, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, came to their rescue by evacuating the mountainous refuse dump.

Chief Executive Officer of the group, Osayi Olotun, told NDV: “We found out that there is a big sanitation problem in this state, we came to the middle of the market and we found this huge dump, so in partnership with our sister company, we decided to come together and sponsor the clean up and evacuation of this refuse that has been here for many years.”

We‘re ready to partner govt

“I have visited this place and I saw children running around the refuse dump area helping their mothers in the market and for me, I felt that was a huge health and safety and environmental issue that we need to confront.

“This is our first clean up, but we hope that if the government works with us because we are willing to assist, we will do more in several other places across the state; from waste management to recycling, and re-investing in the state and help them with the problems.

“We have made few proposals to the government, but this is purely our own Corporate Social Responsibility and community service. We decided to help with this. We are a private company looking forward to working in the state,” he added.

Iyasere, womencommend firms

Mrs. Iyasere appreciated the efforts of the company, saying the leadership would, henceforth ensure the refuse did not resurface.

“We are happy over the work that is being done, they are saying keep Ekiosa market clean and that is how we want it to be, we beg them to ensure they finish the work they have started.

“Once they are through, we are going to let all the market people know that we must no longer drop refuse there. We still have our environmental sanitation days and we are going to educate our people,” she asserted.