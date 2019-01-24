Edo APC supporters clash in court over party primaries

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY— SUPPORTERS and members of All Progressives Congress, APC, engaged themselves in a free-for-all on the premises of the Federal High Court sitting in Benin City, Edo State, the venue of the ongoing case between House of Representatives member, Mr Johnson Oghuma, and Mr Julius Abuda over the conduct of party primaries in Etsako federal constituency.

Oghuma was declared winner of the primaries while Abuda alleged he was rigged out and went to court.

Trouble was said to have started when some supporters and suspected thugs loyal to the two politicians attacked themselves, which led to lawyers and court workers running for safety.

Police hid me in toilet when Falana came – Evans

Abuda in a statement, yesterday, expressed shock at the incident and called on security agencies to call Oghuma to order.

He said: “On January 17, 2019, we produced our two witnesses, their lawyer, G.C Igbokwe, crossed examined us and we submitted our evidences to the court.

“January 22, 2019 was the day the defendants, INEC, APC and Oghuma were to produce their witnesses to be cross-examined by our lawyers.

“Everything went on well. The court later adjourned till February 20, 2019, for further hearing and we left the court. One of Oghuma boys led other thugs to attack my supporters and lawyers.”

But Oghuma in his reaction said he was not on the court premises when the said attack took place but insisted that he won the primary election conducted in the 31 wards that make up the constituency.

He said: “He must be out of his mind. Why do I need thugs for a case I know by the grace of God I will win?

“If there was disagreement between his boys who insulted my lawyer, G. C. Igbokwe, SAN and one of my men, who could not bear his attitude, challenged him even when I was not there, how does that amount to my bringing thugs to court. He (Abuda) was not even in court.”