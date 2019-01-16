Edo: 200 PDP members defect to APC, back Buhari

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—NOT less than 200 members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Okada, Ovia North East Local Government saying they were tired of being used as thugs during elections.

The defectors decamped during a ward-to-ward campaign of the APC in the council area where they said they have nothing to show for years of being used as thugs.

Among those that defected were the Youth leaders in Okada East, Okada West and Uhen wards of the Local Government.

Among them are Clement Omorodion and Simon Ogunreti, who spoke at Uhen, saying they were prepared to work for the party to transform the area in terms of development.

According to Omorodion, “When we were at PDP, we were the hatchet men often used for dirty work, especially to win elections and despite years of this work, we didn’t benefit anything from party.”

Meanwhile Okada women and Youths have commenced mobilisation in towards the reelection bid of Buhari and the House of Representatives candidate of the APC for Ovia, Dennis Idahosa..

The process was kick-started by the Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo women and Youths leaders, Mrs Faith Omoregie and Mr Mathew Eichiborobo.

Eichiborobo, said there was consensus that the message of “Hope, Better Nigeria of the President, would be taken to all homes across the council area and the state in general.

Also speaking, Director General Dennis Campaign Organisation Mr Charity Amayanevbo, said even though the governorship election would not come until 2020, the state cannot afford to be in the opposition in the National and state assemblies.