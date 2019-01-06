Economy will improve in 2019, Tanzila Boss

The Managing Director of Tanzila Petroleum Company, Alhaji Shehu Badamasi has said that the activities of the present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari in the oil and gas sector of the economy will improve tremendously in 2019 if he eventually comes back as the president.



He added that the reforms in the sector would create more space and potentials for foreign investors in the industry.

He made this statement in a private chat with Vanguard on several issues while talking about the economic outlook of the country for 2019.

Also, the Managing Director called for the Federal Government to intensify strategies that will increase foreign direct investment (FDI) in Nigeria He stated that increased FDI would complement the efforts of the current administration in the different sectors of the economy and also help stabilize the currency.Badamasi said no country or developing economy could grow sustainably and provide employment without the inflow of FDIs.

He encouraged international businessmen and financial institutions looking to diversify into emerging markets to seriously consider investing in Nigeria, in spite of pockets of challenges in the country.

Nigeria’s competitive advantage lies not only in its vast natural resources but in its teeming population which is a huge market and a vast work force resource.

He however assured investors that their investment would be safe and that Nigeria offers numerous benefits to potential investors.

He stated further that more than previous governments, the current administration was instituting a “hospitable regulatory framework” for FDIs by relaxing rules regarding market entry and foreign ownership.

He added that government was improving the standards of treatment accorded foreign firms and improving the functioning of markets.