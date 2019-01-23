Economy, security, healthcare, top my husband’s agenda —Atiku’s wife

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—WIFE of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential candidate, Dr. Jennifer Abubakar, has said that her husband, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s government will tackle the issues of insecurity, healthcare and economy currently facing the nation when elected in the February 16, 2019 election.

She disclosed this yesterday in Benin City, at a Special Town Hall meeting with the theme: “Let’s talk” held with the women’s wing of PDP.

She said: “There are some issues I want you to consider come February 16 when selecting your presidential candidate. For Edo people, we have inquired, we have researched and we are aware that you have issues with security, healthcare and economy and this is general across Nigeria.

British Labour leader Corbyn tilts toward new EU referendum option

“To remedy this, we need to vote for the right candidate and who is the right candidate? It is Atiku Abubakar. So it brings me to the reason why we are here today. It is few days to the election.”

Atiku said for Nigerians to put an end to the myriad problems confronting the nation, the people should vote her husband and should not sell their votes.

“Democracy is a leveler, the rich has one vote while the poor has one vote but the fact is that a huge segment of our society do not vote. They do not come out to vote for one reason or the other. But you know one thing, the people that go to vote are the youths and the women.

2019: Adewale hails Obasanjo, canvasses for protection of South West votes

“Findings tell us that the highest votes come from 18-35 years old and so, it is important that we cultivate these votes and that is why, the Atiku/Obi incoming government had promised a certain percentage for the youths and the women,” she assured.