Ebonyi foreign PhD scholars send SOS to Umahi over unpaid tuition

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki—EBONYI State PhD students overseas , yesterday called on Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State to come to their aid by facilitating the payment of their outstanding tuition in various higher institutions in the United Kingdom.

In a letter addressed to the governor titled: “Congratulatory and passionate appeal letter for urgent intervention by Ebonyi state government to salvage our PhD studies”, the students who called for urgent intervention of the state government in their studies added that “This development has stalled our program as our universities have logged us out of their various systems, while demanding that we pay the outstanding fees or face legal action before deportation.”

APC, PDP bicker over Emmanuel’s N31m largesse to students

According to their representatives, Celestine Nwoji, University of Liverpool, UK; Nworie Obinna Elijah, University of Salford, UK; and Ejike Dick, University of Nottigham, UK, “The time to come to our rescue is now as we are at the verge of being deported from our various countries of residence.

“The Ebonyi State Overseas Sponsored PhD Students wish to use this opportunity to felicitate with our dynamic and pragmatic governor, Chief David Nweze Umahi for your victory and emergence as the Peoples Democratic Party candidate for the upcoming governorship election in Ebonyi State in 2019.”