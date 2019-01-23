EATECH CEO inducted fellow institute of hydrocarbon studies

Managing Director/CEO of Engineering Automation Technology Limited, EATECH, Mr. Emmanuel Okon has been inducted fellow of the Institute of Oil and Gas Research and Hydrocarbon Studies, IOGRHS, at an event held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Chairman of Council for the Institute of Oil and Gas Research and Hydrocarbon Studies, Prof. Akin Akindoyeni in a short speech before the induction said Okon was installed as a Fellow of the Institute “for his specialisation in corporate leadership and foresight.”

He commended the EATECH CEO for his vision, commitment and hardwork in realising his set targets as a local player in the petroleum industry.

Okon in his response after the induction, lauded the Federal Government for coming up with the local content law in the oil and gas sector, saying the law gave a big boost to his dream of floating an indigenous oil and gas service company in the country.

He noted that his company had provided hundreds of jobs for Nigerian youths and saved the country millions of dollars in capital flight, as most of the mechanical and instrumentation processes, as well as fabrication jobs, hitherto done by multinational oil firms at exorbitant costs in dollars, were now being handled locally at EATECH facility in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.