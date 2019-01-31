Eat ‘N’ Go makes London stock exchange list of firms to inspire Africa in 2019

Eat’N’Go Limited, Nigeria’s master franchisee for the No. 1 Pizza company in the world – Domino’s Pizza and its 2 other brands, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt, has again marked its footprints in Africa as it has been recognized by the London Stock Exchange group, as one of the companies to inspire Africa in 2019.



This was announced at the launch of the second edition of the ‘Companies to Inspire Africa’ report during the market opening Ceremony by the London Stock Exchange Group which held in London on the 17th of January.

This report, highlights the leading private companies operating in Africa, which have the most inspiring stories and the strongest growth potential. Eat’N’Go was listed alongside seventy eight other companies in the consumer services category, and three hundred and sixty African companies across several sectors such as agriculture, finance, health, education, renewable energy and telecoms.

Commenting on the recognition, CEO Eat’N’Go Limited, Patrick McMichael said “being part of organisations that have created so much impact in the African economy is a milestone achievement and we are proud to be recognized by the London Stock Exchange Group for the work that we do.



We understand the uniqueness and dynamic nature of the Nigerian market and we have constantly ensured that we continue provide value to our consumers through our products and service offerings. We have also invested in manpower development for our team who have shown so much dedication and passion to growing the business to where it is today. We are excited and we cannot wait to do even more as we continue to expand the business to different frontiers across Africa” he added.

Eat’N’Go’s successes over the last few years, can be attributed to the level of human capital development invested in members of the organization.

The company has kicked off the first quarter of 2019 with an intensive ongoing six weeks development program starting at the Eat’N’Go training school centers across Lagos State. The training which is in three phases focuses on equipping new and existing staff with numerous skills such as effective customer relations, production techniques across each brand, hygiene, as well as equipment use and maintenance.

The is to ensure that in-depth knowledge for the various brands, growth in team spirit, self-critique, peer review and feedbacks are properly analysed throughout the sessions. For the organization, the goal is to further develop the skills required by employees to offer customers the best value and satisfaction, and constantly upgrade these skills all year round.

Since its establishment in 2012, Eat’N’Go has successfully expanded to 84 outlets with 2,000 employees and counting.

The company plans to further expand its physical outlets up to 50% a year over the next five years with a growth in workforce by up to 5,000 people. The franchisee has continued to show its dedication to bringing the best global food brands and concepts across Nigeria and even beyond.