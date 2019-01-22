Dumped by a heartless colleague

Dear Bunmi

AFTER four years of knowing a colleague as just a good friend, he finally talked me into having an affair with him. He said he’fancied me since he joined the firm and I foolishly started a relationship with him. The affair only lasted a few months after which I was unceremoniously dropped.

We are both married and I realised what we did was wrong. Unfortunately, I fell really hard for this man and I am completely heart-broken.

This is my first time of being unfaithful and I feel cheap. How do I move on? I have to see this co-worker on a daily basis and I cannot leave as finding a good job these days is a miracle. Please, help.

Tokunbo, by e-mail.

Dear Tokunbo,

One thing you must face is the fact that you can’t undo what has already happened and the only thing that would make your predicament worst is if you failed to learn from it.

Admit that you made a dumb choice and you got bursted. You’ve broken one of the eternal rules of office romance: “Never start an affair with a married co-worker.”

As impulsive as your action was, you must learn to move on.

Although he’d dumped you, let this man know that you’re ready to move on. Showing him you still care might give his ego a boost. And don’t be too hostile, you might be hurting, but it’s not the end of the world.

Put your mistake in the past and start focusing on the future. If your marriage has lost its excitement, come up with a plan to bring back the sizzle.

Remember, you’re the one who got yourself into this mess, and you’re the only one who can get yourself out of it.