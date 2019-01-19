DTHA: LP candidate for Uvwie constituency flags off campaign

The Labour Party Candidate for Uvwie Constituency, Delta State House of Assembly, DTHA, Prince Moses Samuel Mugidi has declared that indeed Uvwie deserves a positive change.

Trumped-up allegation: PDP dares Buhari over threats to arrest Atiku

Prince Mugidi made this declaration during the official flag off of his campaign at the Uvwie Town Hall in Effurun,saying he has already won the election and “ Im just waiting for INEC to make the announcement. I have come to Uvwie for good. Indeed Uvwie needs a change for the youths, for the mothers, for the fathers and for everybody.”

PDP, APC, 23 other party leaders sign peace accord in Kwara

While commending His Royal Majesty, Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom,Abe 1, for the tremendous peace and development his reign has brought to the kingdom, Prince Mugidi charged his supporters to go about the campaign peacefully without violence, explaining that election is all about the person and not the political party.

Matured bachelors can hardly cope with rejection

In his address, Comrade Ojevwe Orakppri, the Uvwie LGA Labour Party chairman who represented the state chairman, Chief Tony Ezeagwu, said the party delivered Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and a lot of House of Assembly members sometimes ago and added that the entrance of Prince Samuel Mugidi has changed the fortunes of the party in Uvwie.