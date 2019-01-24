Drug Abuse: We’re losing two generations of youth to addiction – NAFDAC

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), on Wednesday, said Nigeria is losing nearly two generations of its youth to drug addiction owing to the removal of the agency from the seaports by the management of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) for seven years.



Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, stated this at a meeting with the Presidential Advisory Committee on Elimination of Drug Abuse, PACEDA, in Abuja.

She said: “When NAFDAC was removed from the ports in 2011, I asked myself when we withdraw an agency that is supposed to monitor the importation of illicit drugs through the ports, what kind of answer are we expecting to get? Today, part of the answer we are getting is the destruction of Nigerian youths.

“I have said it many times that a country cannot be greater than its youths. We are losing about two generations to drug addiction. We must fight for our children and for their future. We are glad President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018 reversed the trend by returning NAFDAC to the ports, and since we got there, there have been good changes.”

Adeyeye urged Nigerians and other relevant institutions to complement President Buhari’s efforts at eliminating drug abuse in Nigeria, saying all hands must be on deck.to fight the menace.

Speaking also, Chairman of the Presidential Committee, Brig-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) lamented the high rate of drug addiction among youths, stressing that it is imperative for all stakeholders to fight the menace.

“It is very sad that two generations of our youths are being wiped out. So, we must do something urgent and President Muhammadu Buhari is really concerned. He wants us to bring about solution to this terrible state of affairs in the country as far as drug addiction is concern,” he said.