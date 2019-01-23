 Drug abuse: US partners GISA on Universal Prevention Curriculum training 

By Evelyn Usman

In a determined effort to find solution to drug abuse among Nigerian youths, the United States Department of States Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, INL in collaboration with Global Initiative on Substance Abuse, GISA, has begun a 10-day training on substance abuse prevention in Nigeria.

Addressing journalists at the opening ceremony of the National Training of Trainers on the Universal Prevention Curriculum, UPC for Substance Use Disorder, held at the Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, Founder/ Executive Director, GISA, , Dr. Martin Osayande Agwogie, explained that the Universal Prevention Curriculum, UPC was developed as part of the U.S Global Drug Demand Reduction program, with the aim of building drug demand reduction global workforce to enhance professional discharge of responsibilities for effective and efficient service delivery.

Describing the training as a new beginning in the area of substance abuse prevention in Nigeria, he disclosed that it was the first comprehensive and evidence based substance abuse prevention training in the county, adding that the training would among other benefits, build capacities of professionals to be able to train GISA practitioners in the field of substance use and prevention. The trained practitioners, he said, would thereafter, take the campaign on substance prevention to the primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

Agwogie, noted that the training was coming at a time when the Federal Government of Nigeria was taking a critical look at the issue of substance abuse, as it had already set up committees that would address the problem in Nigeria.

“It is also coming at a time when professionals in this field resolved to come together with the registration of the Nigerian Society of Substance Use Prevention and Treatment Professionals,(ISSUP Nigeria). With these three initiatives, the universal prevention curriculum training, presidential committee and the professional association, you will agree with me, that soon, we shall find a common ground to provide solutions to the problems of substance abuse in Nigeria which has become a threat”, he said.

But he lamented that an area that had not received adequate attention in drug control efforts in Nigeria was the involvement of youths, who he described as the most vulnerable group in substance abuse and in most cases the major victims.

He therefore, called on the need to properly engage the youths, saying, “they understand their language and terminologies better than we the older ones. In view of this, GISA in December, 2018 mobilized the sponsorship of five Nigerian youths to participate in Global Forum for Youth Leaders on Substance abuse Prevention in Niarobi, Kenya. They are to serve as leading examples for other youths and be in the fore front of our drug control efforts”

Participants at the training included Professors, Doctors, and lecturers in the fields of Psychiatry, Psychology and Guidance Counselling. Others were experts in Drug Demand Reduction from the drug law enforcement, regulatory and reformatory agencies such as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC ; the Prisons Service and experts from the Federal Ministry of Health.

Also in attendance were Pharmacists, Principals of Secondary Schools, representatives of State Drug Control Committees, Ministry of Education, religious organizations and experts in drug demand reduction from Non Governmental and Civil Society Organizations, as well as those from multinationals companies drawn from the length and breadth of Nigeria.