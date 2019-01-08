Drug Abuse: NDLEA screens 4 commissioner nominees in Kano

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Kano Command has screened four commissioner nominees recently appointed by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.

The command also said it was collaborating with the state government to conduct mandatory drug screenings for all political appointees in the state.

Dr Ibrahim Abdul, NDLEA Commandant in Kano disclosed this on Tuesday in Kano while briefing newsmen on activities of the command.

The nominees are: Malam Bashir Yahaya-Karaye, Alhaji Muktar Ishak-Yakasdi, Alhaji Shehu Kura and Alhaji Muhammad Thir.

“Recently, our command has screened four persons to be appointed as commissioners by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, aimed at ensuring that no drug user is given appointment in the state.

“Also, the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi the II had since implemented such policy in the Emirate council.’’

Abdul resumed office in December 2018.

He said the command arrested a total of 502 suspects in 2018 command with different types of illicit drugs weighing 9, 607, 72 kilogrammes.

He said 23 suspected cocaine pushers were arrested in the last one month out of which 20 arrested in Sabon Gari hailed from the southern part of the country.

“As the commandant of the NDLEA in Kano, I will not recent in my efforts towards ensuring the success of the agency and also keeping the state free from drug abuse.

“I also wish to inform you that we have arrested a suspect operating a laboratory where he produces fake drugs, especially antibiotics like Augmenting and Artesunate.

“One of the suspects, Ikenna Daniel was arrested with over eight cartons of fake Augmenting weighing 115 kilograms and Artesunate of about 136 kilograms,’’ Abdul said.

He revealed that the command was taking all necessary steps to charge the suspects to court.

“We intercepted 17.1 grams of Cocaine, 761.5 kilograms of Cannabis, 20 grams of Heroin, 182.3 kilograms of Tramadol, 75.2 kilograms of Codeine and 12.5 Kilogramms of D5,” he said.

Some of the suspects who spoke to newsmen said that they regretted their actions while some said that it was done out of frustration.

The commandant called on parents, teachers, traditional rulers, religious leaders and all stakeholders to give the necessary support to the command.

He also commended the state government for its support in the fight against drug abuse in the command. (NAN)