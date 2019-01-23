Drug Abuse: NAFDAC renews call for stiffer penalty for peddling

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has renewed its call on the legislature to impose stiffer penalty for drug peddling in the country.

The Director-General (D-G) of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, made the call on Wednesday in Asaba, at the NAFDAC-Young Pharmacist Group (YPG) and Stakeholders meeting.

Adeyeye, represented by Mrs Sobulade Isijola, NAFDAC Director, South-South Zone, said that imposing a stiffer penalty on the peddlers would help to reduce the devastating impacts of drug abuse in society.

She said to reduce the menace, the legislature and the judiciary must rise up and defend the family and children by passing the Drug Safety Bill that imposed stiffer penalties on peddlers.

The D-G said at the flagging-off of the awareness campaign on Youths Against Drug Abuse (YADA) that parents should play their traditional role of providing for and nurturing the family to curb the menace.

“Let us go back to our roots, our cultural norms and the traditional family where the father plays his roles as provider and mother nurtures the family and also supports the family financially.

“Let our religious centers preach about family roles and protection of our youths from ravagers of drug abuse.

“Let our government do more to reverse the decays of decades of failed governance and provide treatment and rehabilitation centers for those that are addicted,” she said.

Adeyeye said that fight against drug abuse should be a collective one, adding that the impacts had become enormous on families and the nation’s workforce.

The director general said that drug abuse was detrimental to healthy living and caused death.

She noted that YADA project was targeted at early intervention and corrective mechanism on secondary school students.

She, however, warned the peddlers and importers of dangerous and illicit drugs to desistfrom the act because the next victim could be there relatives.

“All government inspecting and enforcement ministries, agencies and departments must realise that the fight against drug abuse is a fight for the future of Nigeria,” Adeyeye said.

In a welcome address, the NAFDAC Coordinator in Delta, Jude Ndekile, said that YADA project was aimed at sensitising the public on the negative effects of drug abuse.

Ndekile said there had been an increase in the abuse and misuse of narcotics, controlled drugs and other substances which had spread to the educational institutions, including secondary schools.

“The aim of the stakeholders meeting is to reach out to school principals and students through the YPG.

“It is to create enlightenment on the dangers and effects of drugs and drug abuse in Delta.

“It is our belief that this synergy will drastically reduce the menace of drug abuse in our secondary schools and the society at large,” he said.

In a remark, the Chairman of the occasion and Delta Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, said the state government had instituted a committee responsible for nipping the menace in the bud.

Ononye, represented by Mrs Justina Ofonaikechukwu a Director in the ministry, commended NAFDAC for the programme and advised students in the state to desist from drugs-related activities.

Also, the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chiedu Ebie, represented by Mrs Joy Biyibi, said state government had instituted health and drug-free clubs in schools to check the menace.

Ebie pledged to partner with the group to ensure total eradication of drug abuse in the state.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Miss Oladipo Oluwaseun, a student of Nana College Warri, said she had heard a lot of stories about the devastating effects of abusing drug.

“I will go back with the message of today to educate my friends at school,” she said.

Also Master Martins Igho, a student of Okotibor Grammar School, Sapele, said the sensitisation of student on the menace would drastically reduce the intake and impact of drugs in society.

NAN reports that Delta is one of the six states chosen for the NADAC-YPG project.