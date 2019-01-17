Driver allegedly beats co-tenant to pulp as wives quarrel

The police in Lagos on Thursday arraigned a 39-year-old driver, Kabiru Amuda, who allegedly beat up his co-tenant to pulp during a quarrel by their wives.

Amuda, who resides at No. 19, Adeyemi St., Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos, was charged with assault, but he pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Ishola Samuel, said that the accused beat up Mr Michael Nwabueze on Dec. 28, at their residence when their wives engaged in a quarrel.

He told the court that the driver punched Nwabueze many times, inflicting injuries on his mouth.

He said the offence contravened Sections 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised), which prescribes a three-year jail term for assault.

The Magistrate, Mrs I. A. Abina, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

He ruled that the surety must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Feb. 11, for mention. (NAN)