Don’t succumb to falsehood, Adamu tells Nigerians

By David Odama

LAFIA—Former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has warned Nigerians not to succumb to falsehood campaigns or allow themselves to be used as instrument of destruction by enemies of the country.

Adamu who represents Nasarawa West senatorial district at the National Assembly, claimed that the enemies of the country are currently plotting to derail the nation through the ballot as Nigerians prepare to go to polls.

Senator Adamu, who is the North Central Presidential Director of Buhari/Osinbajo campaign organisation, spoke at Toto Local Government Area of the state during the governorship campaign rally of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the area.

His words: “I am calling on all Nigerians not to succumb to plots by enemies of Nigeria to derail the country through the ballot as elections approach.

“The gang up against the government of President Muhammadu Buhari is a plot against the prosperity enjoyed under his leadership.”