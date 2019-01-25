Don’t return looters to power, Masari tells Nigerians

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—Ahead of the general election, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, yesterday warned Nigerians against electing or returning politicians who looted the country to power.

Governor Masari gave the warning when his campaign train stormed Kusada Local Government Area of the state for his re-election bid.

He told the electorate that only politicians with proven integrity should be voted for at the state and national level in the upcoming elections.

According to him, “politicians who are known to be looters should not be allowed to return to power. The coming polls would be battle between good and evil, looters and non- looters, as well as men of questionable character and those with track records of sincerity and trustworthiness.

“It would not be wise if those with questionable character, including those that have ruled in the past, are allowed to come back and rule again.”

However, he called on the electorate to vote for All Progressive Congress, APC, candidates at both the federal and state elections for continuity.

Earlier, Chairman Masari re-election campaign, who is Secretary to the State Government, Mustapha Inuwa, called on the electorate not to be deceived into voting for anyone that would not represent their interests.