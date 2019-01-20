Don’t let Biffo die in kidnappers den, Dogo tells Katsina Utd officials

Sunshine Stars of Akure coach Kabiru Dogo has urged the Nigeria football family to step up efforts to ensure the safe return of Katsina United coach, Abdullahi Biffo who is believed to have been kidnapped by unknown persons two weeks ago.

It gathered that a ransom of N15m was made, but the family has not heard from the his adopters since then.

“I have spoken to a member of his family and I was told they were unable to reach him in the last six days,” Dogo said.

“As a coach I am deeply sad and worried over what has happened to my fellow colleague, it’s not a thing of joy in any way that one of us has being kidnapped yet no answer for more a week now “

“I beg and urge the Katsina State Government and his employers Katsina United to step up their efforts to get him released,” Dogo pleaded.

“Coach Biffo is more like a brother to me because we are from the same Kwara State, I am also appealing to the Kwara State Government to do something too, because one of their own has been held captive.

“The Nigeria Football Coaches Association must also be involved in this matter.”