Don’t leave politics to riff-raff, don urges academics, technocrats

A renown scholar, Prof. Siyan Oyeweso, on Sunday in Lagos called for the participation of more academics and technocrats in politics to ensure rapid development of the nation.

Oyeweso, an African Democratic Congress (ADC) House of Representatives candidate for Ede/Egbedore/Ejigbo Constituency, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he was ready to utilize his scholarship to impact the society.

“If we want to impact on the society, we cannot leave politics solely to those people who refer to themselves as ‘professional politicians’.

“We are academics, we are also technocrats; it is possible for us to intervene, to save Nigeria, to make meaningful contributions to society.

“We should embrace politics and not abandon it to less-qualified and less-competent people.

“Academics and professionals should embrace practical politics if there must be any positive change in Nigeria,’’ said Oyeweso, a former Dean, Faculty of Arts, Lagos State University (LASU).

He explained that, if given the mandate, he would engender robust debates to attract development to his constituency which had a huge infrastructure deficit.

The Executive Director, Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding (CBCIU), said that he had carried out several empowerment programmes for youths, women and children in Ede Federal Constituency.

On the rising spate of insecurity in the country, the professor of history called for the introduction of state police to curb the trend.

According to him, state police becomes necessary because indigenes will do better at identifying criminal elements among them.

He explained that the current policing structure was too large to tackle crime and criminality effectively, hence the need for the federal police to act as coordinator for state police units.

This, he said, would require an amendment to the nation’s constitution to accommodate the establishment of state police as a measure against insecurity in Nigeria.

“I believe state police is the best option, the Nigerian constitution recognize only the federal police but the federal police has limitations.

“If we are going to have a state police, we must look at how we restructure this country.

“For the state police to be effective, we must reduce the size of the federal government, the cost of governance, the budgeting procedure must change.

“State police is the closest to the people,’’ Oyeweso said.

He called for improved welfare for the police and other security agencies.