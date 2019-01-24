Don’t dump Villarreal, Adpoju warns Chukwueze

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju has counseled up and coming Villarreal player, Samuel Chukwueze to stay put at the Spanish club and develop his skills.

Chukwueze has been linked with a move to Arsenal, with several other clubs keeping a tab on him.

Villarreal will struggle to keep him if they are relegated at the end of the season and he continues his red hot form.

‘’As a La Liga fan and ambassador, I will want Chukwueze to continue in La Liga. Chukwueze has great quality and he has shown it, that is why everybody is looking for him,’’ said Mutiu Adepoju.

READ ALSO: NPFL: Officiating still needs improvement, says Fuludu

‘’I will prefer he stays in Villarreal, it won’t be long for a bigger team in La Liga to look for him. They have been looking for him. That is where he started and he’s going to have a better future there.’’

On the aspect of Chukwueze’s game that he should improve, Adepoju said: ‘’He is improving in every game. All his games that I have seen, I have seen great improvement and he should continue like that.”

‘’He should be consistent. He has quality both in shooting and dribbling, getting himself into space to receive the ball and attacking the opponents.

‘’He should continue growing and improving and when the time comes, he’s going to be a great player.’’

Chukwueze has been directly involved in seven goals in 18 first-team games for Villarreal since his debut and has found the net in the Europa League, Copa del Rey and La Liga.