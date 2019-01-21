Don’t allow traditional worshippers suppress God’s work — Uduaghan

By Festus Ahon

PATANI—ERSTWHILE governor of Delta State and Delta South senatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, yesterday, urged those in authority to have hope and faith in God.

Uduaghan who spoke at St Philips Anglican Church, Uduophori, Patani Local Government Area of the state during the outing service for late Pa John Ologe, father of Elijah Ologe, charged those in government not to allow traditional worshippers suppress God’s work in their areas.

Noting that Patani is a special council spiritually with lots of potentials, he said his wife, Deaconess Roli Uduaghan, as first lady of the state then, went round all the 25 councils of the state holding prayers for peace and development of the people and the state.

He said as a governor, he did not bar any traditional worship and also did not allow anyone to bar Christian activities, adding: “Where the hope and faith of man fail, that’s where God’s own begins.”

Speaking further, he said Patani has the potential of being the number one council in the state.