Doctor dispels fears over birth control pills

Dr Gloria Moses, a general medical practitioner, said that using birth control pills before starting to have children will not affect future fertility.

Moses said this in an interview on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that birth control pills would only help prevent pregnancy while using them.

According to her, it has no long-lasting effects on person’s ability to get pregnant.

She added that there is no evidence that birth control pills would harm users or their babies in future.

“It is not possible because it has no long-lasting effects; it only works while you are taking it.

“When you stop taking it, so also the work stops and your system becomes normal and you can conceive.

“The purpose of the pills is to stop your ovulation. If you don’t ovulate you don’t get pregnant.

“But none of the pills have long-lasting effects on your ability to get pregnant when you stop taking them and you decide to get pregnant, ” she said.

The general medical practitioner said that it doesn’t cause any complications during pregnancy or cause any birth defects to the baby.

According to her, other birth control methods like Intra Uterine Device (IUD) and Implant are also reversible.

“The IUD is a plastic device which is inserted into the uterus to prevent pregnancy.

“It works while is still inside you, but the moment you remove it then you are okay to conceive.

“The Implant is also a contraceptive; it is a small rod put under the skin in your arm.

“All of these contraceptive are reversible, effective and convenient to use.’’

She added that it is better to use them and prevent unwanted pregnancies than to have an abortion. (NAN)