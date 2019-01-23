Do you agree with OBJ that Buhari plans to rig election? (2)

Mr. Gbenga Adene, Architect

I won’t want to agree with former President Olusegun Obasanjo that President Muhammadu Buhari will rig the general election. President Buhari is a product of free and fair election, therefore, I expect him to have the decency to conduct one. The possible rigging that can happen will be ‘see and buy.’

Mrs. John Funmilola, Caterer

President Muhammadu Buhari has no reason whatsoever to rig the forthcoming presidential election. Any fear by the opposition elements that President Buhari has concluded plans to rig the election must be mere speculation.

Mr. Sunday Oladoye Analyst

I’m not sure about the accuracy of Obasanjo’s claim, but it might not be far from the truth, considering the drama that played out before, during and after the elections in Ekiti and Osun states.The outburst from Obasanjo less than one month to the election could have been informed by the manner the APC administration played its roles in taking over power during the aforementioned gubernatorial elections.

Mr. William Jimoh. Analyst

If Obasanjo’s claim is anything close to the truth, then it means we still have a long way to go and we have not set out on the journey yet.

It equally means we have successfully built powerful individuals instead of powerful institutions.

The only way forward is to build strong institutions that cannot be influenced by the interests of a few individuals.

Mr Felix Oladeji Analyst

I agree there are plans by the Buhari administration to rig the election. The quality of a leader reflects in the standard he sets for himself, because leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality.

I believe Buhari has lost the capacity to translate vision into reality and this is the sole reason he refused to sign the electoral bill into law. I feel there is a hidden agenda.

Mr. Charlesmary Amaechina, Student

There is an atom of truth in what Obasanjo said about Buhari’s plan to rig the elections. Looking at how far the presidential debate which he avoided and that of the vice presidential debate where the Vice President defended the party’s failures, I will agree with Obasanjo. It is obvious that there is a plan to rig. The All Progressives Congress, APC, APC will deny such but Obasanjo must have had intelligence report.