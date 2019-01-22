Do you agree with OBJ that Buhari plans to rig election? (1)

Mr.Oluyemi Fasipe, ommunication Strategist.

From all indications, Obasanjo might just be right, judging from the elections conducted under this administration, from Edo to Ondo to Ekiti to Osun, these elections were widely believed to have been massively rigged. I hope President Buhari will prove Obasanjo wrong by allowing free and fair election.

Allhaji Adedoyin Ademola, Public servant.

I totally disagree with Obasanjo that our noble President is planning to rig the election. He is absolutely wrong. This is character assassination. Obasanjo should know that gone are the days of his do-or-die elections. He is now old and his words in politics should not be taken seriously any longer.

Mr. Oyamakin Muritala, Businessman.

Obasanjo’s statement is untrue and misleading and I think he should go and rest this time. Buhari said it many times that he is ready to hand over power if he doesn’t win the election. Is this not clear enough or why should Obasanjo misinterpret the genuine intention of Mr President?

Mr. Wahab Ogunji, Youth Leader.

Rigging an election is the least thing Mr President will do. Some people will vote for Buhari if Obasanjo will not vote for him. Why will he rig the election and for what purpose? If Obasanjo does not know what to say, he should keep quiet.

Mr. Musa Ademola, Student.

I don’t agree with the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. President Muhammadu Buhari has no plans to rig the forthcoming elections. If Buhari has failed, who is the alternative? Nigerians need to know the alternative so that they will vote for the person.

Mr. Adokiye Oyagiri, Public Servant.

It is important that Nigerians do their findings on issues rather than attempt to ridicule patriots like Obasanjo each time he speaks.

President Buhari is towing a dictatorship line. His actions and inactions are looking so desperate. There isn’t any other meaning than planning to rig with Amina Zakari.