Do not sell your votes, Gov. Bagudu tells electorate

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has called on the electorate not to sell their permanent voter cards (PVCs) to any politician.

The governor made the call during the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC ) campaign rally at Maiyama Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

Bagudu said the electorate should jealously guard their PVCs against unscrupulous politicians, who go round buying PVCs, especially in rural areas.

“Chase away any politician who gives out money to collect PVCs for whatever reason.

“Do not sell your PVC, your PVC is your vote and if you sell your PVC, you sell your conscience and you cannot vote for the candidate of your choice during any election,” he said.

The governor enjoined the electorate to report any politician who attempted to buy PVCs to the appropriate authorities.

The governor also commended President Muhammadu Buhari on his economic diversification agenda, adding that it gave opportunity for people in the state to excel in rice production.

Earlier, the state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Bala Kangiwa, told the mammoth crowd that the campaign would be issue based.

He said APC would showcase its projects to the people to see in every local government area.