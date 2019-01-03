DJ XGee’s allegedly commits suicide, celebrities react

Comedian Atunyota Akpobome aka Alibaba and media personality, Dotun Kayode along with fans of Seun Omogaji aka DJ XGee have expressed shock over his alleged suicide.

DJ XGee, on Wednesday, reportedly took his life by ingesting an insecticide known as `sniper’ shortly after leaving a suicide note on his Instagram page.

The note read, “Okay, there is a twist to this last respect people give to their loved ones when gone. Black as signs of sadness, but in my case please rock white.

“Why? Because I love this colour so much. “To all I have made smiled and to those I have pissed off trust me, I am only being human.

“Enikorewa, I love you so much. Eriayo, your name sums it all up, u are truly the reason for my Joy.

“Omobolanle Ajoke, you know I care. Moradeke, my mum, may my God heal you and to my in-laws stay blessed always,” DJ XGee wrote.

Reacting to his death, Alibaba reposted one of DJ XGee’s recent posts which read, “Do more of what makes you happy. You are responsible for your happiness.”

Alibaba, @alibabacfr, captioned his post, “The Seun I know, from Odo Street, Obalende, will not kill himself. But, in the meantime, Rest in Peace.”

Some fans of the deceased Disk Jockey responded to the post by stating that they suspect his death was a set up and he could not possibly had committed suicide.

@the_darkskinnedgirl commented, “This is planned suicide. RIP djxgee.”

@Paulbraves said, “I have thought same thing that he was murdered and the killer has possession of his IG since IG mostly stays logged in like what’s app. May his death be investigated.”

Also, Dotun shared some of the last conversations he had with DJ XGee moments before news of his death broke out.

Captioning the emotional post on his Instagram page @Do2dtun, he wrote, “One of our Last convo. AH SEUN! We talk say we go continue this hustle na. You and I no talk am like this.”

Meanwhile, fans have used the opportunity to raise awareness about depression, encouraging people to watch out for their loved ones beyond the surface.

@Realme_starme said, “The only bad thing with Depression is one will look happy outside but very sad inside that someone’s will hardly know what you’re passing through.”

Some, however, maintained that the death (and other similar cases) should not be overlooked under the guise the depression but should be investigated properly.

@Umani_flavours said, “Depression is now the trendy word to explain away suicidal deaths these days what if these deaths are investigated and found not to be so?”