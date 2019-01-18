DJ Kaywise’s Joor concert thrills Lagos with Star

By Ayo Onikoyi

The City of Lagos came alive past weekend as national premium beer, Star Lager hosted thousands of fans and consumers at DJ Kaywise’s anticipated, Joor concert.

The event which held on the 12th of January at Abesan Mini Stadium, Abesan Estate, Ipaja saw attendees treated to non-stop entertainment from top notch musicians dancers and comedians.

Fans and lovers of music were treated to great performances from street kings; Mr Real, Slimcase, Small Doctor, the sensational Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Mayorkun and others as they left the crowd asking for more.

Speaking on the event, Portfolio Manager, National Premium Brands, NB Plc, Sarah Agha said: “We are excited to be a part of this year’s Joor Concert. As a brand we are centered on giving back to our esteemed consumers for their loyalty.

We take pride in delivering highly engaging and memorable moments to our consumers nationwide. By bringing them closer to their celebrities, we’re enabling them step into the brighter side. And we are determined to keep upgrading these experiences”.

Star Lager has from December 2018 provided the ultimate Star experience for consumers with One Lagos Fiesta, Wizkid VIP Experience, Olamide Live In Concert, Burna Boy Live, Warri Again and Uli Music Festival.

The iconic Nigerian brand and product of Nigerian Breweries Plc, which is a Heineken International Company, has enjoyed decades of success since its launch as the first indigenous Nigerian beer brand in 1949.