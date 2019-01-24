Disability law symbolises how inclusive Nigeria could be – JONAPWD

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – JOINT National Association of People with Disabilities (JONAPWD) has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent to the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018, saying it has become a symbol of what Nigeria could be in terms of inclusiveness.

Speaking with journalists Thursday evening in Abuja, the National President of JONAPWD, Mrs Judith Umoh, said: “The presidential assent to the Disability Bill has demonstrated Nigeria’s commitment to honour its international obligations as one of the countries that are signatory to an international treaty (CRPD) which is aimed at protecting the rights of persons with disabilities.

“The Disability Act 2018 has become the symbols of what our nation could be: a nation where people were respected for their abilities, not disregarded for their inabilities; where the marginalized could share their opinions, beliefs and experiences; where people who had been shut out could be heard; and where government could craft legislation that would right the wrongs and open doors of opportunity for its citizens.

“The new Act would see corporate entities and individuals face excruciating sanctions if found guilty of discriminating against persons with disabilities. For the over 27 million persons in the disability community in Nigeria, the new Disability Law is a milestone achievement for us all.