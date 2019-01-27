Diplomat canvasses support for Buhari in fight against corruption

The Nigerian High Commissioner to Malaysia, Alhaji Nurudeen Mohammed, has urged Nigerians to support and cooperate with President Muhammadu Buhari in his efforts to wipe out Corruption in the country.

Mohamned, who is a former Commissioner for Finance in Kwara, made the call in llorin on Sunday while speaking with newsmen.

According to him, the fight against corruption will be difficult to win unless all Nigerians join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in tackling the menace.

He noted that corruption was destroying the nation’s image and would eventually destroy the entire nation if not collectively tackled.

The high commissioner also called on agencies responsible for arresting and prosecuting corrupt people to be more responsive and proactive in the discharge of their duties.

He advised those with information about corrupt people not to hesitate to report such people to the appropriate authorities.